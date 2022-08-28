Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

SWMAF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

