Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %
SWMAF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
