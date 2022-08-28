Sycomore Asset Management Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

