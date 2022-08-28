Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

SSMXY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 27,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Sysmex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

