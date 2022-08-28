Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

SSMXY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 27,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

