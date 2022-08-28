Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TACBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $6.3065 per share. This is a positive change from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 45.71%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

