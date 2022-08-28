Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 28.4% in August

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 33.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.8 %

About Taboola.com

TBLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 458,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,623. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

