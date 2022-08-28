TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €9.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEG stock opened at €8.99 ($9.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.42. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a one year high of €29.20 ($29.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

