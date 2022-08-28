Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

TVE stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

