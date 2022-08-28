Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 982,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ TANH remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 325,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Tantech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $15.70.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
