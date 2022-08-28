Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,772 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 36.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 104,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $160.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.61.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

