Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.