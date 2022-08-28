Team Heretics Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100,211.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $390,598.86 and approximately $100,211.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00830215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.