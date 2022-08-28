Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 969,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,276.5 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
TELNF opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
