Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 969,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,276.5 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNF opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.