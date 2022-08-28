Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $602,000.11 and $278.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

