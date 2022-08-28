Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $25.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

