TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,976 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 4.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of TELUS worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 786,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

