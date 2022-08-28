Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

TNYA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 335,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 528,845 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,446,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

