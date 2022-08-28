Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 547,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,340. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

