Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 547,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

