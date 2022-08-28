Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.16 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

