Terracoin Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $339,576.88 and $90.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00577246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00261173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020637 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.