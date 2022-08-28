Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $213.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $346,940.12 and $213.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00588675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020720 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

