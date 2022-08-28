Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

