TFI International (TSE:TFII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. Cowen currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.96.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$139.95 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.50. The firm has a market cap of C$12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

Insider Activity at TFI International

About TFI International

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Insiders sold a total of 131,803 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,099 in the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

