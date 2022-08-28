Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Tgs Asa stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

About Tgs Asa

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.