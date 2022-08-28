Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Tgs Asa stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tgs Asa

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.