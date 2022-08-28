The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Stock Performance
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock remained flat at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (DDRLF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.