The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Stock Performance

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock remained flat at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 19 offshore drilling rigs, including 12 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

