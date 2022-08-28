The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth raised its position in Home Depot by 6.8% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 113,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 66,799 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 3.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.