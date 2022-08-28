The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,503,909 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Cqs Us LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.