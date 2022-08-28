The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 73,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Articles
