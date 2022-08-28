The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 73,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

