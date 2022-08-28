The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

