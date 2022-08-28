The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 351,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 135,708 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

