Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $675.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $662.07.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $563.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.08. The company has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.