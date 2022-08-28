Thisoption (TONS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,141.00

Thisoption (TONS) traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $391,542.35 and approximately $1,141.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00830722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Thisoption Coin Profile
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com.
Thisoption Coin Trading
