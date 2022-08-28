THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

THK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. THK has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

