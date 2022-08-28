thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TKAMY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

A number of research firms have commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

