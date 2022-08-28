Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tivity Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.