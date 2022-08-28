Tixl (TXL) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary.

Buying and Selling Tixl

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

