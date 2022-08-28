Tokamak Network (TON) Price Tops $1.78

Tokamak Network (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00008887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokamak Network has a market cap of $4.85 million and $2.54 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

