Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

