Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGSY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

