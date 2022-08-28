Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of TKGSY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (TKGSY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.