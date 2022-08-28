Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 7,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.