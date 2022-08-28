Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 7,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMRAY shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

