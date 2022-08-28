Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $1.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00831506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

