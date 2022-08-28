Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $1.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00831506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.