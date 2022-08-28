Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

