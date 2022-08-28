TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.