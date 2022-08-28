TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
