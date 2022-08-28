Tracsis’ (TRCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on the stock.

Tracsis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The firm has a market cap of £305.52 million and a PE ratio of 12,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 963.

Featured Articles

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

