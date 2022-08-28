Tracsis’ (TRCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on the stock.
Tracsis Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.45) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The firm has a market cap of £305.52 million and a PE ratio of 12,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 963.
Tracsis Company Profile
