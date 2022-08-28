TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$20.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.59.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7895609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

