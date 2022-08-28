Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

TBABF opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

