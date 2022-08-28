Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in August

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TREVF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

