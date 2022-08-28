Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,853 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.64% of Trip.com Group worth $88,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,258,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 502,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

