Trittium (TRTT) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Trittium (TRTT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Trittium has a market cap of $330,434.84 and $213.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

About Trittium

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

