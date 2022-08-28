Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TRKAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.